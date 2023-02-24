Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.61% from the stock’s previous close.

FND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.89. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

