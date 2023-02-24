Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-$2.85 EPS.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FND traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,166. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.89. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Floor & Decor by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

