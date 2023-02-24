Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.

NYSE:FND traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,786. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $238,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

