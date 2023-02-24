Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells $5,920,147.32 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,659,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,240. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.