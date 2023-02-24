Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

NYSE FET opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 2.89. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcshane bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.83 per share, with a total value of $74,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $251,645.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

