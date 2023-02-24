Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.57 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-$5.45 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Down 8.5 %

FOXF stock traded down $10.36 on Friday, hitting $112.14. 566,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,835. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $131.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.25.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

See Also

