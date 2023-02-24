Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $167.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.11.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE:FNV traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.60. The stock had a trading volume of 392,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,946. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.29. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

About Franco-Nevada

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.