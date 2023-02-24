Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Freshworks Price Performance
FRSH opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,846,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866,700 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,759 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freshworks (FRSH)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.