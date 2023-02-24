Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

FRSH opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $93,368.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,606.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $93,368.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $233,606.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $4,097,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,462,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,197,596.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,283,341 shares of company stock valued at $18,904,547 and sold 619,858 shares valued at $9,887,547. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,846,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866,700 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,759 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

