FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.89

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.89 and traded as high as $57.45. FRP shares last traded at $56.62, with a volume of 12,317 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $526.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89.

In related news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $40,220.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,408.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,393 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $82,256.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,836.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 690 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $40,220.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,408.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,061 shares of company stock valued at $180,208. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in FRP by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 17,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the second quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in FRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in FRP by 4.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

