FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33-3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.80-$7.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN traded up $17.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.95. 519,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,670. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $132.36 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 96.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.