Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,923,076 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,926,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,923,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at $150,926,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,372,675 shares of company stock worth $38,695,655 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

FULC stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

