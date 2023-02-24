Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 51.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULC traded down $6.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. 8,542,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $324.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $24.79.

Insider Activity at Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,341,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,270,496.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,403,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,964,525.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,341,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,270,496.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,403,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,964,525.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,372,675 shares of company stock worth $38,695,655. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.