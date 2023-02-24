Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

FLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Full House Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

Full House Resorts stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.22 and a beta of 1.86. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at $886,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,370 shares of company stock valued at $93,556. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 294.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 52,929 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 45.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.