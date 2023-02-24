Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.
FLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Full House Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Full House Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %
Full House Resorts stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.22 and a beta of 1.86. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $10.74.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 294.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 52,929 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 45.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Full House Resorts Company Profile
Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Full House Resorts (FLL)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.