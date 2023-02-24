Function X (FX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.74 Million

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $89.35 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00432886 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,599.37 or 0.28675142 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Function X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

