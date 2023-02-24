Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Cut to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.95.

GNRC stock opened at $121.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average is $144.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. Generac has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $329.50.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

