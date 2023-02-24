Genesis Vision Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $843,351.20 and $41.77 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

