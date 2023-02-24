Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.83

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.83 and traded as high as C$23.86. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$23.06, with a volume of 631,522 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.50.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

About Gibson Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.82%.

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.