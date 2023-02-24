Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.27-3.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.30 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $39.91.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.90% and a net margin of 16.71%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 68,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 63.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 25.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,457,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after acquiring an additional 490,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,231,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,554,000 after purchasing an additional 102,253 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 114.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 71,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Further Reading

