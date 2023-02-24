Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $62,122.50 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,993,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,089,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.47. 30,386,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,975,146. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099,800 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 144,384,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565,211 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532,370 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,190,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.76.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

