Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.03. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.86.

About Gitennes Exploration

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

