GMX (GMX) Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

GMX (GMX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. GMX has a total market capitalization of $616.64 million and approximately $76.19 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can now be bought for about $72.64 or 0.00313564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GMX has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,976,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,488,495 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

