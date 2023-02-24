Goldfinch (GFI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.22 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $28.22 million and approximately $370,429.58 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,743,519 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

