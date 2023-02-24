Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Plans $1.65 Quarterly Dividend

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Graham has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Graham has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GHC traded down $10.98 on Friday, reaching $644.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,030. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $630.90 and a 200-day moving average of $606.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $525.58 and a fifty-two week high of $681.70.

Separately, TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 89.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,418,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Graham by 197.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

