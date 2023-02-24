Grainger (LON:GRI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $251.24

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 251.24 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 252.30 ($3.04). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.01), with a volume of 398,430 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Grainger from GBX 272 ($3.28) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grainger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 333.80 ($4.02).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 256.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 814.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, insider Michael Brodtman purchased 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £19,907.28 ($23,973.12). 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

