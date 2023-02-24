Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $61.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 13.86%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

GPMT traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 396,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,516. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $313.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 100.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 64,535 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

