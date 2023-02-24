Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $61.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 13.86%.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.3 %
GPMT traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 396,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,516. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $313.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.11%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
