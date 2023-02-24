Grove Trading 34.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Grove token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grove has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $1,416.97 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grove has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grove Profile

Grove’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

