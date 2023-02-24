Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 3,279,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,569,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPR Partners LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 31,955,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,719,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,483,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after purchasing an additional 180,367 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,027,000 after purchasing an additional 344,658 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,415,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,388,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,371,000 after acquiring an additional 64,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

