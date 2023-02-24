Guardian Capital LP Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Republic Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 52,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 193,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 86,652 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $129.27. 143,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.82 and a 200-day moving average of $134.35. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.50 and a 52-week high of $149.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

