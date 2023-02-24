Head-To-Head Analysis: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) versus Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pulmonx and Acutus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 1 2 4 0 2.43 Acutus Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33

Pulmonx currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.77%. Acutus Medical has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Pulmonx has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pulmonx and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -109.80% -34.14% -27.72% Acutus Medical -545.51% -100.62% -56.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pulmonx and Acutus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $53.66 million 7.23 -$48.66 million ($1.59) -6.52 Acutus Medical $17.26 million 2.47 -$117.68 million ($3.10) -0.48

Pulmonx has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pulmonx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pulmonx beats Acutus Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

