Head-To-Head Contrast: Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) versus Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Capgemini shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ryvyl and Capgemini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -111.78% -50.16% -14.01% Capgemini N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Ryvyl has a beta of 3.97, indicating that its stock price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capgemini has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ryvyl and Capgemini’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $26.31 million 0.79 -$26.45 million ($0.75) -0.62 Capgemini $23.18 billion 1.44 $1.37 billion N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ryvyl and Capgemini, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Capgemini 0 2 3 0 2.60

Capgemini has a consensus price target of $211.50, indicating a potential upside of 448.21%. Given Capgemini’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capgemini is more favorable than Ryvyl.

Summary

Capgemini beats Ryvyl on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryvyl

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The company was founded by Serge Kampf on October 1, 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

