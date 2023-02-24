Hedera Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50.44 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $50.44 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00078853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00056194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00027092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001102 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,350,365,648 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,350,365,647.784344 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0816818 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $38,910,525.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

