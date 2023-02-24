Helium (HNT) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Helium has a market capitalization of $377.59 million and $3.54 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00011793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Helium Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,499,387 coins. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed).There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices.All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars.

