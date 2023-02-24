Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Allegion by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $113.78 on Friday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.78.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

