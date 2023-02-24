Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 14.0 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $236.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.68.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.