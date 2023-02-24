HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Shares Gap Down to $53.34

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.34, but opened at $50.80. HF Sinclair shares last traded at $47.93, with a volume of 1,030,531 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in HF Sinclair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

