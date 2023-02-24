Hive Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $224.99 million and $148.92 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive Profile

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 459,914,535 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

