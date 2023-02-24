Holo (HOT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.41 Million

Holo (HOT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $360.02 million and approximately $25.41 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00427040 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.14 or 0.28287930 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.
About Holo
Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official website is holochain.org.
Holo Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars.
