holoride Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, holoride has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $25.32 million and $134,432.64 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,609.13 or 0.06939178 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00079287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00028354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00056483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00027001 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.05445525 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $108,456.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

