HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Raised to $28.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HPQ. Bank of America dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.87.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. HP has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of HP by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 803,319 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 141,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,150,782 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

