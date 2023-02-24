Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Stock Price Up 32.1%

Shares of Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Rating) rose 32.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 10,421 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 3,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Hunter Technology Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$794,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 6.20.

About Hunter Technology

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

