Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Immunic Price Performance
NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.97 on Monday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunic (IMUX)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.