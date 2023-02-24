Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.97 on Monday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1,143.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

