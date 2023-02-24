Inchcape’s (INCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,085 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Inchcape Stock Up 0.7 %

INCH stock opened at GBX 925.50 ($11.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 888.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 814.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58. Inchcape has a 1-year low of GBX 615 ($7.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 941 ($11.33). The stock has a market cap of £3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,423.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

