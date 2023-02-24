Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.48 to $2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-9% yr/yr or $6.330 billion to $6.449 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.48-$2.58 EPS.

IR traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.44. 541,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,604. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $58.57.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2,931.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

