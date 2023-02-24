Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $176.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.15. Innodata has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Innodata by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 74.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Innodata by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

