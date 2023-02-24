Insider Buying: First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) Director Ann C. Dee bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,175.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. 17,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $49.94.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

