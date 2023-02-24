Insider Selling: AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CAO Sells $225,207.48 in Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
AGCO Price Performance
NYSE AGCO opened at $141.76 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.79.
AGCO Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.
About AGCO
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGCO (AGCO)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.