Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Sells 13,449 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ardelyx Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 3,413,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,799,435. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $585.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ardelyx Company Profile

ARDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

