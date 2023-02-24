Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Sells $116,220.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,862.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $58.02 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

BLKB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at $559,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 2.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

