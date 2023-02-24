Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Sells $340,899.50 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $340,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,654.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CorVel Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ CRVL opened at $181.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.22. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $192.13.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%.
