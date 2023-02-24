Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Sells $340,899.50 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $340,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,654.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CorVel Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $181.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.22. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $192.13.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

About CorVel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

