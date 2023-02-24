Insider Selling: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) EVP Sells $25,137.75 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $25,137.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $277,916.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $456.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.66.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on HTBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 195,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 191,524 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 98.0% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,708,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 394.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 72,601 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

